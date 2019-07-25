Note to Jean Denis (Letters, 7/3) regarding the overgrown signage warning people not to feed the waterfowl in the park: Don’t wait for the bureaucracy to poll the public, commission and underwrite a feasibility study, assess the possible negative ramifications, file an environmental impact statement, formulate an environmentally correct plan, assemble a work crew and assign a date.

Instead, take some garden shears and prune back the bushes so the sign can be read. In the ’60s we considered this “direct action.”

Tom Arnold

Eugene