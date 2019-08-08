Correcting an Error

Last week I sent in a letter arguing that the Oregon Constitution has strong protections for minority perspective speech. I was wrong to use “white supremacy” as the example.

The Aug. 3 shooting in El Paso shows that domestic terrorism is all too real, and perhaps there does need to be restriction on that type of hate speech, perhaps even in the Oregon Constitution.

I was wrong. I knew better but only focused on the original Eugene City Council motion and ignored the reality.

Hugh Massengill

Eugene