Not NIMBYs

Lynn Porter, you are mistaken (“That NIMBY Stink,” Letters, 8/1). The Lombard property has been re-zoned out of the flood plain, and therefore is fundable as affordable housing.

Homes For Good is in contract to sell the Lombard property to an out of state developer for market rate housing.

Greenway Guardians is pro affordable housing and is asking our public officials to do the right thing by keeping that land in the community for affordable housing. Every homeowner I’ve met in the River Road neighborhood (I own a home one block from the property) is pro affordable housing for the Lombard site.

You should retract your letter to the editor. Greenway Guardians has the same mission as you. No one here is NIMBY.

Sarah Pedersen

Eugene