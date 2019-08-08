What’s up with all the people celebrating their group’s pride? Not only is the LGBTQIA+ community gearing up for even more pride in August, but Eugene pagans are sanctifying their pride on Aug. 4 in Alton Baker Park.

It appears that every subdivision of humanity receives support to honor their group’s pride, except for one.

George Carlin (a deceased, religious white guy) describes pride vs. happiness: “I could never understand ethnic or national pride, ’cause to me, pride should be reserved for something you achieve or attain on your own, not something that happens by accident of birth.”

Being Irish isn’t a skill. It’s a fucking genetic accident. You wouldn’t say I’m proud to be 5’11”. I’m proud to have a predisposition for colon cancer.

So why the fuck would you be proud to be Irish? Or proud to be Italian or American or anything?

But hey, if you’re happy with it, that’s fine. Do that. Put that on your car: “Happy to be an American.” Be happy; don’t be proud. Too much pride as it is.

“Pride goeth before a fall.” Never forget Proverbs, OK?

Robert Simms, Eugene