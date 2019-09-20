La la da da da da, la da da
La da da da, la da da da, la da da da
I was gonna get up and find the broom but then I got high
My room is still messed up and I know why (why, man?)
Yeah, hey
‘Cause I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high
It’s harvest season, and the air around Lane County has been filled with that skunky smell you know so well. Just in time for Oregon’s cannabis harvest, is a blast from the past — Afroman is playing at The City Nightclub at Kowloon’s Friday, Sept. 20.</div.
Go ahead, watch the video and sing, “‘Cause I got high/ Because I got high/ Because I got high/ La da da da da da da,” for the rest of the day.
And don’t jump on stage, according to 2015 news reports, Afroman, aka Joseph Foreman, sought anger management counseling after punching a woman who jumped onstage. The rapper “e told TMZ that he didn’t realize the girl was still onstage, mistaking her for a male heckler who had been berating him throughout the performance.”
He settled a lawsuit over the punch in 2018.