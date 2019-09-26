Thank you, Eugene Weekly, for bringing Henry Houston onto your staff. His by-line appears several times in every issue, and I read every article. He skillfully balances the need to be an impartial reporter while respecting the Weekly’s alternative viewpoint.

It seems to me that the Weekly is also publishing more well-written, locally based articles in general, as well as many excellent reviews, and is generating a particularly healthy letters-to-the-editor section. Also obvious is the increase in locally produced ad copy from a wide variety of for-profit and non-profit businesses.

Keep up the good work. We need a real newspaper in this small town.

Scott Landfield

Eugene