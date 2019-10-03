A few weeks following the worldwide Climate Strike, Eugene is hosting its (well-timed) second annual Environmental Film Festival downtown. EEFF kicks off on Friday with a reception at Civic Winery, and the film showings start on Saturday. The festival features a selection of more than 50 environment-centered films covering topics from climate change to corporate exploitation to adventure films. Many of the documentaries are international, representing filmmakers and locations from all over the world as well as films featuring the Pacific Northwest. On Sunday, the festival screens If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front, a 2011 Sundance Film Festival documentary about a group of local environmentalists and their fight against the timber industry in Oregon. In addition to the screening of environment related films, EEFF will be hosting free workshops at the Lane Community College Downtown Campus throughout the weekend. The workshops, led by a variety of speakers, will host discussions on Indigenous rights, legal advocacy, how to talk to kids about climate change and other topics. On Saturday, the festival will host an after party at the New Zone Gallery to celebrate and discuss the films. The event starts on Friday Oct.4-6. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayMetro.com. $10-35.