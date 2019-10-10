It’s never a bad idea to get some inspiration for a home DIY project that isn’t from Pinterest. This weekend, the 37th Lane County Home Improvement show has cultivated a plethora of exhibits for both home improvement and gardening. The event will showcase new materials and products and many of them are focused on energy saving. The show will also have a record number of furnishing exhibits, specifically highlighting space saving ideas. St. Vincent DePaul will host an antique collectible furniture exhibit with pieces they have collected for months, show manager Karen Ramus says. In addition to the home improvement exhibits, there are 37 seminars the public can visit to hear advice from contractors and gardeners. One of the biggest — and perhaps most unrelated — events at the Home Improvement Show is a visit from Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. “I think he will delight young couples and children,” Karen says. Twiggy’s owner, Chuck Best, the second-generation trainer for the act, will teach water safety tips as the squirrel water skies around. The Lane County Home Improvement show runs from Oct. 11-13 at the Lane Events Center. Free admission with canned food donations to Food for Lane County. For more information, visit EugeneHomeShow.com.