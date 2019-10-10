“Dress in what makes you feel the most fancy, fun, fabulous and fierce!” That’s the recommendation as Trans*Ponder launches its first ever Harvest Gala. Trans*Ponder, a transgender-founded and led nonprofit in Eugene, works locally to address discrimination in the transgender community, be it structural or spiritual. It also offers resources and education for the transgender community and its allies, networking for its clients in the healing and legal communities. All of that gets supported on Friday at the gala benefit that coincides with National Coming Out Day. Entertainment features Kiki Vogue Houses, House of Ada and House of Flora as well as a silent auction, community stories, a sit-down farm-to-table dinner and a dessert dash.

Trans*Ponder’s Harvest Gala is 6-10 pm, Friday, Oct. 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Avenue. $50.