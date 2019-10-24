Best Kombucha

1. (tie) BNF Kombucha & Jun 2495 Prairie Road Unit A. 541-357-7607. BNFKombucha.com.

1. (tie) Townshend’s Brew Doctor Kombucha 41 W. Broadway. 541-654-4284. BrewDrKombucha.com.

2. Humm Kombucha 541-306-6329. HummKombucha.com.

3. Elevate Kombucha 541-359-5278. ElevateKombucha.com.

Tied on the top of the tap are kombucha veteran Townshend’s Brew Doctor Kombucha and freshman Billion New Friends (BNF) Kombucha & Jun, which opened in February 2019.

“Thanks Eugene for being true kombucha connoisseurs. Major thanks to all the stores, businesses, farmers, artisans and friends that have worked with us along the way,” says BNF Kombucha & Jun owner Kevin Warren. “Without you this simply wouldn’t be possible.”

In second place is Bend-brewed Humm Kombucha and in third is the local, organically sourced Elevate Kombucha.