One of the most divisive events in recent Oregon history is the occupation of Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and the following standoff between protesters and federal authorities. For an inside look, check out the documentary No Man’s Land at Broadway Metro. Filmmaker David Byars gives a detailed on-the-ground account of the 41-day siege. No Man’s Land gives context to those inside the standoff, creating a captivating, visceral depiction of what two groups of Americans fought for. The documentary was a special selection for the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. The Malheur standoff was inspired by rancher Cliven Bundy and his longstanding dispute with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The protesters, led by Cliven’s son Ammon Bundy, wanted to advance their view that the federal government is constitutionally required to give federal land to individual states and demanded local property owners take control of the refuge. The armed occupation resulted in one death and was the subject of national news.

No Man’s Land runs 6:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 2, at Broadway Metro. Tickets are $6-$9 and available at BroadwayMetro.com. A short discussion follows the screening.