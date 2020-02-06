Broadway Metro is literally pulling out the red carpet for its Awards Night Dinner and Benefit, but since it’s Eugene, you can leave the nice clothes at home. The movie theater is hosting an Academy Awards watch party, which includes a five-course menu, red carpet photo op and a live telecast of the event so you can all laugh when actors and actresses awkwardly manage with being played off stage. If you’re feeling lucky, you can predict the evening’s winners and win big prizes like tickets to the Oregon Country Fair, framed artwork, dinner at Café Soriah and more. Broadway Metro ran many of the films nominated (in the “Best Picture” category: Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Parasite) so predicting a winner shouldn’t be too hard — especially since Parasite was one of the best movies of the 2010s and John Williams will win for his Star Wars swan song. And by just attending, you’re doing good for the community: Broadway Metro is donating all of the proceeds to the community arts nonprofits Encircle Films and Eugene Film Society.

The event kicks off 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 9, at Broadway Metro, located at 43 W. Broadway. Visit BroadwayMetro.com for the full schedule. Tickets are $30.