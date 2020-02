This is a sincere thank you to the three lovely women who stopped to help me on Dec. 9. I tripped on a badly uplifted sidewalk on the east side of Charnelton, just south of 11th Avenue, and broke my arm. You called an ambulance and waited with me until it arrived.

I do not know your names or how to thank you personally, but I hope you see this letter. Please know that I am very grateful for your kindness.

Mary Arendt

Eugene