Let The Sunshine In

This old hippie has been waiting for this moment in time when the crystal veil between the Piscean Age and the Aquarian Age is finally shattered. The Piscean Age was a vertical structure of hierarchy and power. The Aquarian Age will be a horizontal equality of sharing. Instead of human beings having a worldly experience we will become spiritual beings having a human experience. It will be the end of selfish desire and the beginning of selfless free expression of the soul of humanity.

It is no longer the “Dawning of the Age of Aquarius.”

Peace and love.

Michael T. Hinojosa

