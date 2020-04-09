Covid-19? Catvid-19! In this time of intense social distancing, working from home and enduring voluntary isolation, the least social animals may be the ones that provide us the most comfort. Cats don’t fawn on us the way, say, dogs do. And their loyalty is sometimes in question. But cats do like to snuggle and purr, and who, after all, doesn’t need more snuggling and purring in their lives right now?

Here are some stories about local felines we hope will entertain and comfort you and maybe even give you a break from desperately searching Netflix for two more hours of diversion.

Enjoy.