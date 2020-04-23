Looking At The Bright Side

Let’s appreciate things we have!

If just a couple months ago someone would’ve told us that the whole world is going to be stuck at home, quarantined, we probably wouldn’t believe that. But this is exactly what’s going on right now. Day by day the number of deaths and new cases of the coronavirus is increasing. But you should always look for the bright side of everything, even in tough situations like this. It’s extremely important to concentrate on positive sides.

Lately, people don’t really appreciate things they have, and now is a perfect time to think about it and consider all the things that make us happy.

For example, COVID-19 showed us that we stopped spending time with families, that we should appreciate and respect those people who work on really valuable jobs, such as doctors, teachers, bus drivers, etc., without whom we wouldn’t be able to handle it during these tough times. We’ve started to appreciate nature, and I hope that when the pandemic will be over, people will begin to treat the environment better.

In our free time, we used to go to shopping centers, but now, when everything is closed, we realize that happiness is not something that we can buy. It’s something that we can create by doing what we like and spending time with our loved ones.

I believe that everything happens for a reason, and maybe the virus is here to show us that we should learn how to appreciate great things we have.

Ayazhan Karibayeva

