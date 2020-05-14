EW Biased In Favor Of Homeless

The removal of the homeless camp near 6th Avenue and Hwy 99 has once again shown how EW shows a bias on reporting the homeless situation. Your reporting of how the homeless practice social distancing and care about the public is BS. Once again another business is vandalized to feed their drug addictions.

Camping on private property, break-ins, cutting gas lines, etc. is the norm. How many of the homeless advocates have offered rooms in their home or camping in their yard? Until there is a distinction between the homeless criminals/drug addicts and homeless needing a hand with rent, bus passes, day care, etc., the general public will not be supportive of assistance.

Don French

Eugene