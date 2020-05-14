Keep Our Bees Happy

Helpful and inspiring article (“Thank Goodness for Gardens,” EW 5/7). And while we are planting those veggies, don’t forget the little critters that help provide the veggies and fruits: our native bees. Bumblebees and other native bees pollinate tomatoes, cucumbers, squashes, blueberries and cherries, and they get seeds started. We need to give the bees flowers for nectar and pollen. Rachel Foster mentions lavender and catmint. For happy native bees and a bountiful, beautiful garden, also offer asters, chives in bloom, purple coneflowers, sunflowers and many others.

Sara van Dyck

Eugene