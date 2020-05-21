For the first time in their 86-year history, the Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras are putting on a virtual concert series. Tune into Facebook Live to watch the finale 7 pm Thursday, May 21, with 21 videos of young musicians playing together — while apart. The virtual concert series is dedicated to the tireless work and heroism of essential workers during this time of hardship and uncertainty. The finale will feature the Youth Symphony, whose musicians have worked harder to share their music with a larger audience than ever before. Music aside, audience members will get to hear from conductors and honor six graduating seniors. No tickets are required for this event, but ESYO is accepting donations to help the local youth play on. ESYO awards more than $30,000 in scholarships each year to more than 100 young musicians. The five orchestras provide free concerts to elementary students, seniors and community members every year. While different from previous ESYO concerts, this spring’s virtual finale will bring the music and joy of talented young musicians right to our homes, something we could all use a bit more of right now.

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestra’s virtual Facebook Live concert is 7 pm Thursday, May 21, at Facebook.com/ESYOrchestras. — Joanna Mann