Repeal The Ban

If there is a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus contagion, I recommend that the 2019 ban on single-signature petition sheets be repealed. The contagion has shown us that the ban was shortsighted.

Circulating signature sheets for 20 signatures is now virtually impossible. Our ability as citizens to move forward with initiative and referendum measures is now at a standstill, thanks to a heavy-handed move by the Legislature. We can improve our democracy by repealing the ban on single-signature petition sheets. This year we will be voting on a record low number of initiative measures. The reasons are the contagion and the legislature.

James K. Walsh

Eugene