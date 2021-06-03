It’s been a hard year away for everyone with the pandemic restrictions. For the Oregon Children’s Choir, it has meant Zoom rehearsals in the winter and no performances. “That’s astonishing,” says Chris Dobson, artistic director of the Eugene-based OCC, which was established in 1990 and also suffered through hard times during the 2008 recession. “We came back strong,” Dobson says, but the pandemic, he adds, “was a completely different experience for us.” Now it’s time for the OCC and two of its seven choirs — the 26-strong Young Men’s Ensemble and Boy Choir as well as Counterpoint, the 11-member change-voice acapella ensemble — to flex their voices in front of an audience. The singers finally found enough good weather and some outdoor space for rehearsals at the First Congregational Church in south Eugene. The YME has singers ranging from 6th grade to first year of college, and Counterpoint’s age range is from 9th grade to first year of college. Their performances at The Broadway Streatery will be, Dobson says, laid back, but it certainly is good to have them back.

The Oregon Children’s Choir’s Young Men’s Ensemble and Counterpoint will perform at the Broadway Streatery between High and Willamette streets from 6 to 8 pm Saturday, June 5. More information about OCC and its seven choirs can be found at OregonChildrensChoir.org.