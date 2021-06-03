Summer Guide Listings

THUR 6/3
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
KIDS/FAMILY
StoryWalks in Parks at Alton Baker Park & at Petersen Barn Community Ctr w/ Eugene Public Library. More info at Eugene-or.gov.
MUSIC
Tim McLaughlin’s Simple Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Acoustic Etouffee, 7pm, Beergarden.
FRI 6/4
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Free First Friday at the Museum, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
New Zone Art Gallery First Friday Art Walk, 5:30pm, 110 E. 11th Ave.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Anya Lecuyer Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
RIFFLE, 6pm, Pfeiffer Winery, Junction City. $5. Register at PfeifferWinery.com.
Daddy Rabbit, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Sweet n’ Juicy, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THEATER
ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.
Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Revised), 7:30pm, Miller Theatre Complex (UO). Seating is first come, first served.
SAT 6/5
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Young Men’s Ensemble & Boys Choir, 6pm, Broadway Streatery, East Broadway.
RDBS Membership Drive ft. Anni Piper, 6pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Sweet n’ Juicy, 7pm, Beergarden.
THEATER
ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.
Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Revised), 7:30pm, Miller Theatre Complex (UO). Seating is first come, first served.
Now. Here. This. Reprise, Majestic Theatre (Corvallis), Majestic.org. $5-20.
SUN 6/6
ART/CRAFT
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
THEATER
ART by Yasmina Reza, 2pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.
MON 6/7
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Craft Kit: Rainbow Bookmarks, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 6/8
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing (drawing & painting from a live nude model), 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
MUSIC
Rooster’s Blues Jam, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
WED 6/9
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
Shelley James & Callan Coleman, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Holus Bolus, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THUR 6/10
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Miller Brothers Acoustic, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Skip Jones & Steve Arriola, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Holus Bolus, 7pm, Beergarden.
THEATER
ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.
FRI 6/11
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Kids Night Out: Father’s Day Gift, 6pm, Bob Keefer Ctr, Springfield.
MUSIC
Jo Anne Broh, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company, 907 W 3rd Ave.
Kelly Thibodeaux & Etouffee, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Lynnea Barry: Be-Bop-A-Lula Rockin’ through the ’50s, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
You, Me and Pete, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THEATER
ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.
SAT 6/12
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Chapwititi presents: The Sounds of Zimbabwean Marimba, 2:30pm, Kesey Square.
The Jeanne Gregg Band, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
St. Clair Trio, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Sasquatch Duro (Gravel Cycling), near Oakridge, more info at MudSlingerEvents.com.
THEATER
ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.
SUN 6/13
ART/CRAFT
Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
Eugene Vocal Arts: In Celebration of Women, 2:30pm, Hult Ctr. Ticket info at HultCenter.org.
Symphony Go!, Fifth Street Market Alley, 2:30pm.
MON 6/14
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Art Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
MUSIC
Symphony Go!, Petersen Barn Community Ctr., 6:30pm.
TEENS
Tween and Teen Kit: Keychains, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 6/15
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
MUSIC
Rooster’s Blues Jam, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Symphony Go!, Alton Baker Park, 6:30pm.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 6/16
GATHERINGS
Sunset Yoga, 5:30pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. More info at Willamalane.org.
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
Jazz & Variety w/ Paul Biondi & Gus Russell, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Rudolf Korv, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 6/17
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FILM
Springfilm: The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart live stream and discussion, 6:30pm. Info at 541-726-2238 or MRiddle@Springfield-or.gov.
MUSIC
The Porch Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Skip Jones & Steve Arriola, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
HipBillys, 7pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 6/18
ART/CRAFT
Be Here Now: A themed, open call show for Lane County Artists (thru 7/16), Maude Kerns Art Ctr.
Summer: Reflection of the Season (thru 7/31), White Lotus Gallery.
GATHERINGS
Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Little Wonders: Museum Fun for Preschoolers, 10:30-11:30am. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Choro in The Kitchen, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Corwin & Ruxton Trio, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
OUTDOORS
Tire Mountain Trail Hike in Westfir w/ Willamalane, 9am. More info at Willamalane.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, noon-8pm, Hayward Field, UO.
SAT 6/19
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Opal Whiteley History Tour w/ Steve Williamson, noon-2 pm, Dr. Snapp House, Cottage Grove. FREE-$10.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Virtual Lego Club w/ Springfield Public Library, 3:30pm, Springfield-or.libcal.com.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Faroe Rum, 6:30pm, The 3 Legged Pub & Brewhouse, Oakridge.
Cherry Hill, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
RUNNING
The Dam Marathon (marathon, half marathon,10k, 5k), 8am, Hills Creek Dam, Oakridge.
Silvan Ridge Winery Twilight 5, 6pm, Silvan Ridge Winery. $35
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 6/20
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 12:15-8pm, Hayward Field, UO.
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
MON 6/21
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Craft Kit: Paper Bag Puppets, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
LITERARY ARTS
Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 3:30pm, Hayward Field, UO.
TUES 6/22
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
LITERARY ARTS
TransPonder Book Club, 5-6pm, Transponder.Community.
MUSIC
Chamber Music Amici, 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 6/23
FILM
The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival (thru 6/27), The Shedd. More info at ArchaeologyChannel.org/festival.
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
Shelley James & Callan Coleman, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
John Shipe, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1pm, Hayward Field, UO.
Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 6/24
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Summer Reading Kids Show: Red Yarn, 4pm, Eugene Public Library YouTube.
MUSIC
Gerry Rempel & Hamilton Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Skip Jones & Steve Arriola, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Chamber Music Amici, 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.org.
Jeremy Clark Pruitt, 7pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1:30pm, Hayward Field, UO.
Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 6/25
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Stories and S’mores, 6:30-8:30pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. $5-$6. More info at Willamalane.org.
MUSIC
Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Greg Nestler Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
The Joanne Broh Band, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
Jeanne Gregg Band, 7:30 pm, The Public House, Springfield.
OBF Bach Listening Room: Matt Haimovitz, cello (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
Sisters Folk Festival, more info at SistersFolkFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1pm, Hayward Field, UO.
Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SAT 6/26
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
John Crain & Skip Jones, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The Concrete Delta Trio, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.
OBF: Poulenc Organ Concerto w/ organist Paul Jacobs (thru 7/3), OregonBachFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Race Walk Trials, 9am-noon, downtown Springfield. $10-12.
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 9am, Hayward Field, UO.
Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 6/27
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
OBF: To the Distant Beloved w/ baritone Tyler Duncan (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1pm, Hayward Field, UO.
Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
MON 6/28
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Kit: Power of Plants, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
Summer On The Hill (summer camp for kids thru Aug. 20), more info at OakHillSchool.net.
TEENS
Tween and Teen Kit: Magnetic Poetry, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 6/29
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
LITERARY ARTS
TransPonder Book Club, 5-6pm, Transponder.Community.
MUSIC
OBF: Brandenburg Concertos 5 & 6 (thru July11), OregonBachFestival.org.
OBF: Lagrime Mie w/ tenor Nicholas Mulroy (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
WED 6/30
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
The AM, 7 pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THUR 7/1
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
MUSIC
OBF: Emerson String Quartet (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
Curtis Selgado at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.
Tim McLaughlin’s Simple Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The AM, 7pm, Beergarden.
FRI 7/2
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Samantha Fish w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.
Jeanne Greg Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
El Borko, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
Inner Limits, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Pro Rodeo. Ticket info at EugeneProRodeo.com.
SAT 7/3
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Marc Broussard w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.
Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
An Evening w/ Ween, 6:30pm, Edgefield.
Gerry Rempel Trio, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
OBF: Lara Downes presents Phenomenal Women: Part 1 (Quiet Streets), thru 7/11, OregonBachFestival.org.
SUN 7/4
GATHERINGS
4th of 7/Celebration in Creswell. Info at CreswellChamber.com.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
MarchFourth w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.
MON 7/5
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Craft Kit: Wall Hanging, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
MUSIC
Ghost-Note w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.
OBF: Bel Canto w/ Lawrence Brownlee (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
TUES 7/6
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
MUSIC
OBF: Lara Downes presents Phenomenal Women: Part 2 ( American Pioneers ), thru 7/11, OregonBachFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 7/7
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
OBF: Counterpoint w/ Bach & Beethoven ft. Pyxis String Quartet (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
Sounds Like Summer Concert in the Park, Left on Wilson, 6:30pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10.
Upstate Quartet, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 7/8
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
MUSIC
Barbara Healy Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Dear Mr. Henshaw, 7pm, Beergarden.
Dance Variations, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
OBF: Music of Hope and Resilience – Composers Symposium (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 7/9
GATHERINGS
Adult Craft Kit: Tissue Paper Flowers, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
OCF Fair In The Clouds: A Virtual Event, all day, OregonCountryFair.org.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Dead Lee, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
Dylan Crawford, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
OBF: Chorales Through Time w/ Arcturus Quintet (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SAT 7/10
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
OCF Fair In The Clouds: A Virtual Event, all day, OregonCountryFair.org.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Fiction Fluency Fundamentals: Creativity and Emotionally Transformative Fiction, 1-5pm, WordCrafters.org. $749-849.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
John Crain & Skip Jones, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
OBF: Choral Wanderlust w/ UO Chamber Choir (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.
ZuhG duo, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 7/11
GATHERINGS
OCF Fair In The Clouds: A Virtual Event, all day, OregonCountryFair.org.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Fiction Fluency Fundamentals: Creativity and Emotionally Transformative Fiction, 9am-1pm, WordCrafters.org. $749-849.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
OBF: Nature’s Voice w/ Dunedin Consort & soprano Rowan Pierce, OregonBachFestival.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
MON 7/12
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Science Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TEENS
Tween and Teen Kit: Rock Painting, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 7/13
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
WED 7/14
ART/CRAFT
Eugene Biennial Award Winners: One Year Later, Karin Clarke Gallery.
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
MUSIC
Sounds like Summer Concert: Fret Logic, 6pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10. More info at Willamalane.org.
Jimmy Haggard, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THUR 7/15
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
MUSIC
The Porch Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The Vineyard Collective, 7pm, Beergarden.
FRI 7/16
GATHERINGS
Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.
MUSIC
CHORO in the Kitchen, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The Honey Brown Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
Still Thinking, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THEATER
Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Free To Be You And Me (kids 8-12), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.
SAT 7/17
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
10th Annual Adkins Farm Blueberry Festival Blues & Brews, 10am-6pm, Adkins Blueberry Farm.
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Teddy Bear Picnic, 11am, location TBD. More info at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
Virtual Lego Club w/ Springfield Public Library, 3:30pm, Springfield-or.libcal.com.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The Avett Brothers, 6:30pm, Edgefield.
Chapwititi presents: The Sounds of Zimbabwean Marimba, 7pm, Kesey Square.
Fiddlin’ Big Sue Band, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
THEATER
Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Free To Be You And Me (kids 8-12), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.
SUN 7/18
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
OUTDOORS/RECREATION
Flashlight Hike, 8:30pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. $5-6. More info at Willamalane.org.
MON 7/19
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Craft Kit: Fairy Doors, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
LITERARY ARTS
Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.
TUES 7/20
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
LITERARY ARTS
TransPonder Book Club, 5-6pm, Online.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 7/21
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
GATHERINGS
Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ The Marshall Tucker Band, 7:30pm).
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
Storytime with Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
Sounds like Summer Concert: Wellington Drive, 6pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10. More info at Willamalane.org.
Joanne Broh Trio, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 7/22
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FILM
OFAM: The 39 Steps (1935), The Shedd.
GATHERINGS
Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Big & Rich, 7:30pm).
MUSIC
OFAM: Rendezvous In Distant Climes w/ Siri Vik, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
Olum & Micah, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
SiMPLE, 7pm, Beergarden.
OFAM: Setting The Score (Opening Gala), 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05 pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 7/23
FILM
OFAM: Casablanca (1942), 9:30am, The Shedd.
Sounds like Summer Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon, 7pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10.
GATHERINGS
Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Jefferson Starship, 7:30pm).
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
OFAM: Some Like It Hot (From Screen to Club), 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Chasing Ebenezer, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
OFAM: As Time Goes By (Revisiting Casablanca), 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SAT 7/24
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
FILM
OFAM: Rear Window (1954), 9:30am, The Shedd.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Nelly, 7:30pm).
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
OFAM: Elevator To The Gallows: The Sound of Film Noir, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
Rempel & Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
OFAM: Spellbound: Hitchcock’s music, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 7/25
GATHERINGS
Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Carly Pearce, 5:30pm).
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
Goo Goo Dolls, 6:30pm, Edgefield.
OFAM: ‘Round Midday, 4pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
MON 7/26
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Craft Kit: Pinch Pots, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TEENS
Tween and Teen Kit: Pillows, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 7/27
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe. 3rd and Monroe.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
WED 7/28
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FILM
OFAM: Dr. No (1962), 9:30am, The Shedd.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 1:30 am, Eugene Public Library Facebook page.
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
OFAM: Community Sing-Along – Great Movie Songs from 1930-69, 1:30pm, The Shedd.
Sounds like Summer Concert: Blue Skies Big Band, 6pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10. More info at Willamalane.org.
David Gray – White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour, 6:30 pm, Edgefield.
OFAM: The Spy Who Loved Me (The music of espionage), 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
THUR 7/29
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FILM
OFAM: Elevator To The Gallows (1958), 9:30am, The Shedd.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Summer Institute 2021: The Meaning of the City, 5:30-9pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.
MUSIC
OFAM: As Time Goes By: Revisiting Casablanca, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
Shipe & McLaughlin, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Rudolf Korv, 7pm, Beergarden.
OFAM: Elevator To The Gallows – The music of film noir, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
FRI 7/30
DANCE
Ballet in the Park w/ Ballet Fantastique, 5pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr.
FILM
OFAM: La Strada (1954), 9:30am, The Shedd.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Summer Institute 2021: The Meaning of the City, 5:30-9pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.
MUSIC
OFAM: The Spy Who Loved Me: The music of espionage, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
Inner Limits, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Riffle, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
OFAM: Rendezvous in Distant Climes w/ Siri Vik, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.
THEATER
Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Godspell (kids 13-16), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.
SAT 7/31
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
FILM
OFAM: Some Like It Hot (1959), 9:30am, The Shedd.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Summer Institute 2021: The Meaning of the City, 8:30am-3:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
OFAM: Spellbound: Hitchcock’s music, 1:30pm, The Shedd.
Ramblin Robert & The Mckenzie Drifters, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
OFAM: Some Like It Hot: From Screen to Club, 7:30pm, The Shedd.
THEATER
Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Godspell (kids 13-16), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.
SUN 8/1
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MON 8/2
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Nature Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
Imagine That Summer Adventures (2-week creative arts & performance summer camps for children 7-13). More info at EugeneImagineThat.com.
TUES 8/3
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
The Emerald Art Center Presents the 2021 Dotty & Frank Light Family Summer Youth Art Camp (2-week arts camp for children 11-15). More info at EmeraldArtCenter.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 8/4
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 1:30 am, Eugene Public Library Facebook page.
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
MUSIC
Fret Logic, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 8/5
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
MUSIC
Tim McLaughlin Trio SIMPLE, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Fox and Bones, 7pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 8/6
ART/CRAFT
From the Stave to the Dowel: Asian Hanging Scrolls (thru Sept. 18), White Lotus Gallery.
Visual Arts Week Kick-off at the First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30pm. More info at LaneArts.org.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Complicated, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Piano Bar Duo, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SAT 8/7
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Children’s Celebration, 9am-noon, Island Park, Springfield. More info at Willamalane.org.
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Wellington Drive, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 8/8
GATHERINGS
Night of a Million Stars, 8pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. More info at Willamalane.org. $8-10.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
MON 8/9
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Art Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
LITERARY ARTS
Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.
TEENS
Tween and Teen Craft Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 8/10
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
WED 8/11
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 11:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
THUR 8/12
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
GATHERINGS
Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.
MUSIC
KMR jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Rebelution, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
FRI 8/13
GATHERINGS
Adult Activity Kit: Plant Vegetables, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Miller Brothers Acoustic, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Noche Cultural – Mariachi, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
SAT 8/14
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
Pride Festival: Eugene-Springfield Pride in the Park, 11am-5pm, Alton Baker Park. More info at EugenePride.org.
Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
Virtual Lego Club w/ Springfield Public Library, 3:30pm, Springfield-or.libcal.com.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Foam Wonderland – Roaring Back 2021 Tour, 5pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.
Moulin Groove, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Doink!, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
SUN 8/15
GATHERINGS
Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
Sheryl Crow, 6:30pm, Edgefield.
MON 8/16
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids STEM Kit: Engineer It! 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 8/17
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
MUSIC
Primus – A Tribute To Kings w/ special guest Battles, 6pm, Edgefield.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 8/18
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 11:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.
MUSIC
Primus w/ Battles, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
Breakers Yard, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield,.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 8/19
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
MUSIC
The Porch Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The Elena Leona Project, 7pm, Beergarden.
Mini 4 Peaks Music Festival, Bend (thru Aug. 22). Streaming info at 4PeaksMusic.com.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 8/20
GATHERINGS
Willamette River Festival (locations throughout upper Willamette watershed & online). More info at WillametteRiverFest.org.
Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
JoAnne Broh, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
Greg Nestler Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
Acoustic Etouffee, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SAT 8/21
DANCE
Planet Dance by Xcape Dance Studio, 6pm, Sheldon Community Ctr.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Old Dominion w/ Caitlyn Smith, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
Corwin Bolt & the Wingnuts, 7:30pm, Beergarden.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 8/22
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
RUNNING
2021 Butte to Butte, 8am, Eugene. Info & registration at ButtetoButte.com.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
MON 8/23
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Craft Kit: Fire Breathing Dragon, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
LITERARY ARTS
Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.
TEENS
Tween and Teen Craft Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 8/24
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
WED 8/25
ART/CRAFT
Margaret Coe: Wild Places (thru Sept. 25), Karin Clarke Gallery.
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.
Family Storytime in 7/and August, 11:30 am, Eugene Public Library Facebook page.
MUSIC
HipBillys, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.
THUR 8/26
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
MUSIC
Glitterfox, 7pm, Beergarden.
FRI 8/27
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MUSIC
Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.
The Honey Brown Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
Glitterfox, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.
SAT 8/28
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.
KIDS/FAMILY
Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Rebelution w/ line up TBA, 6pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.
THEATER
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents Other Desert Cities, Majestic.org. $10 – $20.
SUN 8/29
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
Modest Mouse, 6pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
MON 8/30
KIDS/FAMILY
Kids Kit: Chalk Art, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.
TUES 8/31
ART/CRAFT
Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
KIDS/FAMILY
In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.
MUSIC
Chamber Music Amici (Once Upon A Time), 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.
WED 9/1
MUSIC
Chamber Music Amici (Once Upon A Time), 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.
FRI 9/3
ART/CRAFT
Fiesta Cultural Kick-off at the First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30pm. More info at LaneArts.org.
MUSIC
Inner Limits, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
The Beach Boys, 7:30pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.
SAT 9/4
DANCE
Ballet in the Vineyard w/ Ballet Fantastique, 6pm, Silvan Ridge Winery. More info at BalletFantastique.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
SUN 9/5
DANCE
Ballet at The Vineyard w/ Ballet Fantastique, 6pm. More info at BalletFantastique.org.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MON 9/6
LITERARY ARTS
Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.
MUSIC
Death Cab for Cutie, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
Slyvan Esso – Shaking Out The Numb, Fall 2021 Tour w/ special guest SAMIA, 6:30pm, Edgefield.
RUNNING
Eugene Brews Cruise 5K, noon, Whiteaker Community Head Start Ctr. Register at Level32Racing.com.
TUES 9/7
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 9/8
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – By Request Tour, 6:30pm, Edgefield.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 9/9
LECTURES/CLASSES
Education Conference: The Art of Learning, 6-8:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.
MUSIC
The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
Future Islands w/ Hinds, 8pm, McDonald Theatre. Ticket info at McDonaldTheatre.com.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05 pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 9/10
GATHERINGS
Art and The Vineyard, Alton Baker Park. More info MKArtcenter.org.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Education Conference: The Art of Learning, 9am-8:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.
MUSIC
Louis The Child w/ special guest Jai Wolf, 6pm, Edgefield.
The Traceys, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05 pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SAT 9/11
ART/CRAFT
Art on the Amazon, 10am-4pm, Amazon Community Ctr.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
GATHERINGS
Art and The Vineyard, Alton Baker Park. More info MKArtcenter.org.
LECTURES/CLASSES
Education Conference: The Art of Learning, 8:30am-12:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Chapwititi presents: The Sounds of Zimbabwean Marimba, 3pm, Kesey Square.
The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 9/12
GATHERINGS
Art and The Vineyard, Alton Baker Park. More info MKArtcenter.org.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 3pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
TUES 9/14
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
WED 9/15
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
THUR 9/16
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
FRI 9/17
GATHERINGS
Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.
MUSIC
Steve Hale, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.
The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugenes.
SAT 9/18
DANCE
Ballet on the Green w/ Ballet Fantastique, 5pm, Shadow Hills Country Club. More info at BalletFantastique.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
Eugene Springfield Youth Orchestra Music Ensemble, 2pm, Campbell Community Ctr.
Needtobreathe w/ Switchfoot & The New Respects, 6pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
SUN 9/19
DANCE
Ballet on the Green w/ Ballet Fantastique, 4pm, Shadow Hills Country Club. More info at BalletFantastique.org.
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
The Pajama Game, 3pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SPECTATOR SPORTS
Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.
TUES 9/21
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
THUR 9/23
MUSIC
Porter Robinson – Nurture Live North American Tour, 6:30pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.
FRI 9/24
MUSIC
Lord Huron w/ special guest Allison Ponthier, 6:30 pm, Edgefield.
The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SAT 9/25
FARMERS MARKETS
Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.
MARKETS
Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.
MUSIC
The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
SUN 9/26
MARKETS
Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.
MUSIC
The Pajama Game, 3pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.
Lord Huron w/ special guest Allison Ponthier, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.
TUES 9/28
FARMERS MARKETS
Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.
WED 9/29
MUSIC
Ruthie Foster, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.