No Shrinkage

We just wanted to thank the community for showing us the joy that a snow sculpture can bring. Who would have thought? Also, we would like to give a shout out to the Eugene Police Department, who tweeted, “Yes, there’s a giant snow penis at 15th and Oak. No, it is not illegal.”

I don’t think we’ll ever know how many complaints they received for the police to issue a tweet, but we hope the chuckles outnumbered the fainting gasps (or do we?).

Ryan Eastman

Eugene

Editor’s note: Alas, the Eugene Police Log on Twitter is not an official EPD account. But it is, not unlike the snow penis, entertaining.