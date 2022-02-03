All things J.S. Bach will be celebrated on Sunday when Bálint Karosi starts pumping the floor pedals, pulling and pushing the knobs as well as working his fingers on the keyboard of the handsome John Brombaugh-built pipe organ. The occasion for this dance (and it is something to watch a seasoned pro use hands and feet on this instrument) is a recital at Central Lutheran Church. Karosi — born in Hungary and now the cantor and organist at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan — is the perfect vehicle to showcase the instrument. He is renowned worldwide for his interpretations of Bach, having recorded the master’s work in 14 recitals on different organs throughout the U.S. and Europe in 2020. In addition, Karosi became the first U.S.-based organist to win the International Bach Competition in Leipzig, Germany, in 2008, and he has long been an advocate of keyboard improvisation in historic styles. The organ itself, completed in 1978, was built by John Brombaugh & Associates, Inc., a Eugene-based organ-building company that started in Ohio. Brombaugh is retired in Eugene, and his legacy includes 66 hand-built organs in 23 states as well as Canada, Sweden and Japan. Central Lutheran’s organ is truly one of the magnificent instruments in our region.

Bálint Karosi performs J.S. Bach on the Brombaugh organ 4 pm Sunday, Feb. 6, at Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter Street. Masks and social distancing required. The recital is also live streamed at ConnectToCentral.org. FREE.