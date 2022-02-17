The flood gates are now opened, and everyone, it seems, has the desire to break out and escape the pandemic chains of these past two years. Late-night social dancing and concerts in venues throughout Lane County are going strong. We know this because the What’s Happening calendar listings have mushroomed in recent weeks. We may not be at the COVID finish line, but dare we believe we can see it? If you have an event you wish to list in Eugene Weekly, the process is simple and free. Just go to EugeneWeekly.com/add-calendar-event-step-by-step/. And be safe.

• What we are watching: OK, we admit we were a little late to jump on the Yellowstone train, but damn, the series is a glorious, melodramatic modern-day Western with a body count worthy of a Clint Eastwood flick. For those of you who prefer your murders and shootings to take place with a strong side of romance, don’t forget that Outlander season six kicks off in March.

• Kudos to longtime community volunteer Richie Weinman for serving 10 years on the board of Sponsors, Inc., which he calls “a recognized model of best practices in re-entry.” Sponsors helps formerly incarcerated people find homes and jobs when they leave prison. He adds, “It’s been great to serve Sponsors, and I’m sure I’ve learned and personally benefited more than I gave.” This is the kind of quiet public service that keeps our local nonprofits going.

• Have you been following the news coverage on KLCC and in The Register-Guard about the Eugene School District 4J board? While we hope kids read the news, we are not so sure we want students to be following the story of adults being unable to work together, or as the consultant hired to help the district search for a permanent superintendent put it, being “dysfunctional.” We hope that the board follows the advice of the consultant and postpones hiring a new superintendent until the board gets its act together. That sounds like a good recommendation to us. It seems unlikely that solid superintendent candidates would apply for this job with the board in its current state. Meanwhile, Cydney Vandercar, the interim superintendent, continues to do her job at a very high level, and that really affects the students.

• There is no City Club of Eugene meeting this week. Watch for the program on racism in medicine planned for noon Friday, Feb. 25.