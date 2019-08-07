Classifieds

Bulletin Board

Eugene Sex Addicts Anonymous Helpline Recording (541-342-5582). For meetings & information: www.eugene-saa.com

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Out Of the Fog Marijuana Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at 7:30 in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 13th & Pearl. Hope for marijuana addicts. Helpline # (541) 556-0877.

TATTOO ARTIST TRAINING September safe – sanitary – friendly – art focused gardenofinktattoo.com/tattoo-school

Wanted: 60s/70s Underground Newspapers/Posters: Mimeo/Politicial/Radical/Feminist/Druggie/Hippie/ Counterculture. 541-520-9821. thebookfinder@gmail.com.

GREENHILL HUMANE SOCIETY Everybody Deserves a Good Home. Open Fr-Tu 11a-6p, closed We/Th. 88530 Green Hill Rd 541-689-1503 and 1st Avenue Shelter open Tu-Fr 10a-6p & Sa 10a-5:30p, closed Su/Mo. 3970 W. 1st Ave 541-844-1777. green-hill.org See our Pet of the Week!

Executive Director Opportunity! Eugene environment non-profit. Go to https://www.bufordpark.org/executive-director-job/

Looking for a p/t worker (20 hours per week) w/ experience in landscaping/painting/basic handyman skills. Must have a truck. Call anytime: 232-3753

Need Birth Control? An Annual Wellness Exam? STI Testing and Treatment? Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon accepts Insurance, Medicaid (OHP) and self-paying patients. All are welcome here! Make an appointment online today at ppsworegon.org or call 800-230-PLAN

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

Retired Handyman: With Young Muscle & Good Helpers. Moss Removal/ Yard Cleanup/ Moving/ Hauling- $15-$25/hr .Gutter Cleaning Special: 1 Story $90/ 2 Story $135 . Senior discounts. Bill: 541-232-3753, NO TEXTS. Lic. 5564. We come to all areas! Why call us? Because- we are the best Satisfaction guaranteed, or no charge.

The Recyclers since 1989 Jim Calhoun 541.953.6675 Gus Ramirez 541.514.4283 Storm Cleanups! Dump Runs, Hot Tubs, Chainsaw Work, General Labor, etc. Metal/Vehicle Recycling. Check Out Our Reviews Online! Bonded & Insured. Yard Debris Recycled at: Lane Forest Products

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

FREE APPLIANCE RECYCLING – Will pick up your old appliances and metals . Ty 702 265 4741

Helping Hands Cleaning Services Does Yardwork: pruning, trimming, clean up, hedges, gutters – please call for information 541-463-8485

DIVORCE $130. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com

CASH FOR JUNK VEHICLES. Farm & metal, etc. No title-Not running. Pay $$$ Cash. 541-517-6528

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE Sara LeAnn Anderson v. Robert Marian Collins, Respondent. Case No. 19DR06292 SUMMONS TO THE RESPONDENT. The Petitioner has filed a petition asking for dissolution of marriage. If you do not file the appropriate legal paper with the court in the time required, the petitioner may ask the court for a judgment against you that orders the relief requested. NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! In the name of the State of Oregon, you are hereby required to appear and answer the Petition filed against you in the above-entitled court and cause on or before the expiration of 30 days from the date of first publication of this summons. The date of first publication is August 8th, 2019. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the petitioner’s attorney, or if the petitioner does not have an attorney, proof of service on the petitioner. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (800) 452-7636. This summons is issued pursuant to ORCP 7. By /s/ Sara LeAnn Anderson, 687 Cheshire Ave, Eugene, 97405, (541) 343-2993, Petitioner. NOTICE OF STATUTORY RESTRAINING ORDER PREVENTING THE DISSIPATION OF ASSETS IN DOMESTIC RELATIONS ACTIONS TO THE PETITIONER AND RESPONDENT: PURSUANT TO ORS 107.093 and UTCR 8.080, AFTER FILING OF THE PETITION, THE PROVISIONS OF ORS 107.093 ARE IN EFFECT IMMEDIATELY UPON SERVICE OF THE SUMMONS AND PETITION UPON THE RESPONDENT. IT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL A FINAL DECREE OR JUDGMENT IS ISSUED, UNTIL THE PETITION IS DISMISSED, OR UNTIL FURTHER ORDER OF THE COURT. PETITIONER’S/ RESPONDENT’S RIGHT TO REQUEST A HEARING Either petitioner or respondent may request a hearing to apply for further temporary orders, or to modify or revoke one or more terms of the automatic mutual restraining order, by filing with the court the Request for Hearing form specified in Form 8.080.2 in the UTCR Appendix of forms.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of ROY HODGES, Deceased. Case 19PB04670 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS : NOTICE IS GIVEN that Gregory Hodges has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Robert Cole Tozer, Attorney at Law, 975 Oak St, Suite 615, Eugene, OR 97401, (541) 345-0795, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Robert Cole Tozer. DATED and first published July 25th, 2019 . Personal Representative /s/ Gregory Hodges

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of CECIL ARTHUR RUBIDOUX, JR., Deceased. Case 19PB05479 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS : NOTICE IS GIVEN that Robin Grim has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Robert Cole Tozer, Attorney at Law, 975 Oak St, Suite 615, Eugene, OR 97401, (541) 345-0795, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Robert Cole Tozer. DATED and first published August 1st, 2019 . Personal Representative /s/ Robin Grim

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY, MARGOT PILLETTE, Plaintiff v. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM HAWKINS, Defendant. Case No. 19CV19236. SUMMONS. TO: CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM HAWKINS. You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled case within thirty (30) days from the date of service of this summons on you. If you fail to appear and defend, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To appear, you must file with the Court a legal paper called a motion or answer. The motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Plaintiff’s lawyer, or if the Plaintiff does not have a lawyer, proof of service on the plaintiff. If you have any questions, you should see a lawyer immediately. If you need help in finding a lawyer, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Referral Service at (503) 684-3763, or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Dated and first published July 18, 2019. Dustin G. Anderson, OSB No. 162074, Attorney & Counselor at Law, LLC, Attorney for Plaintiff, 142 West 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LINN COUNTY Juvenile Department Case No. 18JU03778 JDIS No. J18-0178 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of ISYBELLA KONKOLIS, Child. TO: Raymond A. Frost IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to enter a judgment disestablishing your parentage and establishing the parentage of another individual for the above-named child. YOU ARE DIRECTED TO FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER to the petition NO LATER THAN 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF FINAL PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS, specified herein, consenting to or objecting to the establishment of the child’s parentage and informing the court of your current residence address, mailing address and telephone number. YOUR ANSWER SHOULD BE MAILED TO Linn County Courthouse, P.O. Box 1749 Albany, OR 97321 and DHS’ attorney, AAG Kristyn M. Houston, 1162 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301-4096. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, July 16, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for four consecutive weeks, making four publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. Date of first publication: August 1, 2019 Date of last publication: August 22, 2019 NOTICE READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER AS DIRECTED ABOVE, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and issue a judgment establishing the parentage of the above-named child either ON THE DATE AN ANSWER IS REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Linn County Circuit Court 300 4th Avenue SW Albany, Oregon 97321 phone number (541) 967-3848, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. 2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY Kristyn M. Houston Assistant Attorney General Department of Justice 1162 Court Street NE Salem, OR 97301-4096 Phone: (503) 934-4400 ISSUED this 25th day of July, 2019. Issued by: Kristyn M. Houston #145304 Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE PROBATE DEPARTMENT IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRUCE D. KLINEFELTER, Deceased. Case No. 19PB05054. NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BARBARA SMITH has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of BRUCE D. KLINEFELTER. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at: Rebecca Kueny, 3040 Commercial St SE, Suite 135,Salem, Oregon 97302 within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Rebecca S. Kueny, 3040 Commercial Street SE, Ste 135, Salem, OR 97302. Dated and first published on July 25th, 2019.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Notice is given that James A. Gardner, LLC, at 11:00 A.M., August 31, 2019, at 2133 W. 7th Ave., Eugene Oregon 97402, will conduct a public sale of personal property to foreclosure a Landlord’s Lien in favor of Income Property Management Co. in the sum of $8,255.43, plus costs for sale; with preview from 10:00-11:00 A.M., 2133 W, 7th Ave., Eugene Oregon 97402, at the same location. The owner or reputed owner of the property is Sage Maintenance Supply, Inc. For further information contact James A. Gardner, PC, 696 Country Club Road; telephone 541-687-9001. The property is: 53 reusable nitrile gloves, 6 vehicle brush, 46 vacuum bags, 1 Vacuum bag, 5 Vacuum filters, 9 Vacuum parts, 14 Vacuum rubber, 4 five gallon water containers, 110 sponges, 10 extension poles, 4 tissue dispensers, 8 air fresheners, 12 pumps, 2 Aluminum tool heads, 5 squeegees, 4 cans bug spray, 1 bicycle, 7 dust wands, 6 dustpans, 25 brooms, 16 plastic containers, 29 Blades, 15 Bloc-Aid quarts, 12 brushes, 10 packages of grout cleaner, 15 buckets, 1 security camera system, 1 rake, 2 cloths, Various industrial cleaners, 12 five gallon and three gallon degreasers, 1 Clear carpet protector, 25 soap dispensers, 1 Closed sign, 27 stain removers, 59 Consume containers, 21 Contemporary spotting solution, 6 Cutting and grinding fluid, 38 DMQ mop cleaner, 45 mops and cloths, 4 Disinfectant deoderant, 4 floor mats, 1 Disposable mask, 1 Drum proportioner, 8 paint remover spray, 2 hand washes, 17y empty drums, 4 Eye goggles, 1 Fan duster, 8 cabinets, 6 Floor cleaners, 3 Floor duster, 3 Floor fans, 2 Flow master commercial sprays, 49 cans insect killer, 3 Foam guns, 8 Foaming pearl lux, 8 chairs, 31 cans furniture polish, 1 Gold star bag, 10 Hand pads, 8 Heap filters, 2 Hepa filters, 4 Hi-Rev Elation, 16 Infinity twists, 1 Ladder, 6 wet mop heads, 1 laundry basket, 11 Leather Magic, 1 Long blade, 1 Macintosh desktop computer, 4 floor mat, 1 Mercedes Van, Model: SPR, Body Style: Z1VA, VIN WD3PE7CD2GP175191, Fuel Type: diesel, year: 2016, 4 Microfiber towels, 1 Mini fridge, 2 Misty Stone Maid, 3 buckets, 4 natural acid bowl cleaner, 1 non acid bathroom cleaner, 8 floor pads, 3 fire odor control cans, 10 Orange oil polish, 9 Orange tough 15, 29 Oven and grill cleaner can, 7 PH tester paper, 2 Panasonic canister vacuum belt, 4 Paper products boxes, 2 Plastic drum and pail pump, 4 carpet shampoos, 2 Pressure sprayers, 14 Pumice sticks, 14 Quick connects, 2 combs, 6 toilet seat cover dispensers, 6 shelf’s, 17 Rid’Z Odor- Spiced Green Tea, 1 Rid’Z Odor- dreamcicle, 6 Rid’Z Odor- Desert Rain, 15 Rid’Z Odor- Dreamcicle orange, 2 Rust Spot’r, 2 Sanitary napkin receptacle, 1 Scrap mast blades, 5 Scrappers, 1 paper shredder, 3 Siphon pumps, 2 Small brown pieces, 4 knives, 13 Solizym pro blend, 4 Spa body shampoo, 8 SparCling restroom disinfectant, 21 Spray bottles, 16 Squeegee gaskets, 15 Stainless steel cleaner, 10 Sublime cleaner, 19 foaming disinfectant cleaner, 5 TB Cide plus, 1 Table, 5 Tall pumps, 22 Tapered wooden handles, 4 Telephones, 5 filter bags, 4 handle grips, 1 paper vac bags, 2 power cords, 5 towels pk 12, 70 Time Mist soda drinks, 2 Tissue paper holders, 8- Toilet bowl wands, 16 Toilet seat covers, 1 Television, 1 Typewriter, 3 towel dispensers, 1 Unger belt and grabber, 2 Utility carts, Various cleaning supplies, Various office supplies, 3 Various printers, 4 tissue dispensers, 120 Vinyl gloves boxes, Various Wall decor, and 3 Wooden shelves.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY – PROBATE DEPARTMENT Case No. 19PB05415 In the matter of the Estate of Bessie Katherine Peterson, Decedent, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark N. Peterson has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the aforementioned personal representative c/o Northwest Legal, Attn: Jinoo Hwang, 856 Olive Street, Suite 106, Eugene, OR 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or attorney for the personal representative, Northwest Legal, Attn: Jinoo Hwang, 856 Olive Street, Suite 106, Eugene, OR 97401

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of TEDRA ANN CLEARWATER, Deceased, in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Probate Case No. 19PB05945, Carol A. Clearwater has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative c/o her attorney K. Joseph Trudeau at the address set forth below, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or her attorney, K. Joseph Trudeau, Trudeau Law Offices, P.C., 180 West Sixth Ave., P.O. Box 428, Junction City, Oregon 97448, telephone 541-998-2378. Date of first publication: August 8, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Probate proceedings in the Estate of John Paul Bailey, Deceased, are now pending in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Case No. 19PB05602, and Jason J. Bailey has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative, c/o Gleaves Swearingen LLP, Attorneys at Law, 975 Oak Street, Suite 800, Eugene, OR 97401, within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or such claims may be barred. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN to all persons whose rights may be affected by the above entitled proceedings that additional information may be obtained from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. Dated and first published this 1st day of August, 2019.