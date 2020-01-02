Employment Opportunities

Please email a resume and cover letter with the subject line reading ‘Classified Sales Position’ to employment@eugeneweekly.com or send it to our office at 1251 Lincoln, Eugene, OR 97401.

Eugene Weekly is looking for someone to join our sales staff as the. The right candidate will have customer service experience, data entry efficiency, some sales experience and a professional, positive, motivated attitude. This position entails greeting customers by phone and in person, entering line classified ads while selling displays ads for both the classified and the main news sections of the paper. There is a base salary plus bonus possibilities upon reaching sales goals.is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and those with diverse backgrounds and experience are encouraged to apply. This is a full-time position with benefits.