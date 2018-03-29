NEVER CEASE

Protest is what ended the Vietnam War. People died and were sent to prison for taking part in protests against that abomination of U.S. government policy, but they persevered.

Many innocent people have died because of government policy regarding gun ownership in this country. The only way to get politicians’ attention is to protest and to vote. Keep protesting, loud, long and strong.

Make your voices heard everywhere: in schools, in churches, in your state capitals, in the U.S. capital, in your social groups, in the media. When you become eligible to vote, vote out of office every politician who accepts money from the NRA (No Responsibility Association).

Persevere.

Chuck West

Eugene