Recently, a local young woman of color and college community activist demanded that Lane County Commissioner candidate James Barber step aside after she discovered a history of sexist social media posts made by the county commission candidate.

Community leaders have already begun to rethink their support of Barber. A week ago, three Democratic Party officials quietly distanced themselves from the Barber campaign, rescinding endorsements that they made earlier this year.

I stand with the University of Oregon democrats. It’s unfortunate that some white men who work with women, yet make the workplace uncomfortable for those women, believe they are entitled to progressive support.

After the 2016 election I made a commitment to fight regressive politics and keep racists and sexists out of office. Here in Lane County, that means James Barber should step aside to make room for the more progressive, more qualified candidates.

Jeri Linn

Coburg