WILDE AT HEART

Democratic state representative candidate Marty Wilde secured the primary endorsement of the Oregon League of Conservation Voters for his environmental integrity. I know it’s not an easy endorsement to get, because I have served on both the Lane County Steering Committee and the statewide Board for OLCV.

Last year, Wilde and I jointly chaired a committee appointed by Eugene’s mayor. Throughout our process, he was a good listener and suggested smart solutions for problems both complex and trivial. His focus and leadership kept our group on track to fulfill our committee’s charge with skill and efficiency.

Wilde will serve my district and all of Oregon well.

Vote for Marty Wilde in the May primary election to ensure a commitment to a healthy environment for Oregonians.

Norma Grier

Eugene