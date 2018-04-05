Lane County Area Spray Information

• F.I.R.S. Holding, 503-931-2442, plans to hire Nick Domes Timber Services Inc., 503-910-1120, to spray 58.6 acres north of McKenzie View Drive near Egge Rd with Garlon 4 Ultra, Oust XP and/or Velpar DF. See ODF notification 2018-771-04686, call Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• Seneca Jones Timber Company, 541-689-1011, plans to spray about 3.5 miles of roadsides near Fish Creek with 2,4-D, triclopyr, aminopyralid, Conquer and/or MSO. See ODF notification 2018-781-04793, call Robin Biesecker at 935-2283 with questions.

• Smyth 5, 541-729-7776, plans to hire Oregon Forest Management Services, Inc., 541-520-5941, to spray 79.1 and 29.4 acres near Hall Road outside of Cheshire with Oust XP, Velpar DF, Polaris AC, Garlon 4, Garlon 3A and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-781-04795 and 2018-781-04796, call Robin Biesecker at 541-935-2283 with questions.

Compiled by Gary Hale, Forestland Dwellers: forestlanddwellers.org