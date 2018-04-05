Usha Shaik of Evergreen Indian Cuisine

Chef Corey Wisun is rebranding his former Membrillo spot, 1530 Willamette Street, as a fast, casual, Peruvian-inspired barbecue restaurant called Wasi BBQ. Wisun says Wasi will use local hormone-free meats and local organic produce whenever possible. “Wasi” means “home” in Quechua, the language of one of the native peoples of Peru.

Bari Trattoria will be opening at the old Papa’s Soul Food location, 400 Blair Boulevard, in the Whiteaker, serving a southern Italian-themed menu.

Pizza Research Institute (PRI), 325 Blair Boulevard, has re-opened under new ownership.

Sam’s on Franklin, 1675 Franklin Boulevard, has been rebranded Trev’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Claim 52 Kitchen, a third location for Claim 52 Brewing, is set to open in April at 1203 Willamette Street.

There’s a new rotisserie chicken place in town. Winner Winner is in the 5th Street Market (296 E 5th Avenue)’s upstairs Public Market Eateries.

The Beyond Burger touts itself as the “world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger,” and if that floats your veggie-meat boat, then you can find it at Sam’s Place Tavern, 825 Wilson Street.

Evergreen Indian Cuisine has moved to a new location at 906 W. 7th Avenue.

Laughing Planet, 760 Blair Boulevard and 2864 Willamette Street, says it started a new seasonal dish, bibimbap, April 2 featuring pure country pulled pork or Surata tofu from Eugene, ginger sautéed Yamhill county mushrooms, mung bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, jasmine rice, napa cabbage kimchi, steamed spinach, hard boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds and a bibimbap sauce.

