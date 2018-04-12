HELPING THE YOUNG

I recently heard about a new nonprofit called CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment). From their Facebook page it says, “CORE is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting, empowering and advocating for young people in Eugene who are surviving the effects of poverty and homelessness.”

Upon further investigation, CORE does outreach in Eugene once a week in downtown and specifically targets individuals aged 16-30. In Lane County we have little to no resources for young adults dealing with these issues, and I am personally ecstatic that CORE is taking the lead on this.

Our young people are the future of our world, and it is of the utmost importance that Eugene takes care of its own. I hope our community does what it can to support this much needed program grow.

Dana Cook

Eugene