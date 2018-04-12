PROTECT OUR WATER

I have been involved in trying to protect our pristine drinking water source for decades and I plan on continuing into the future, but at some point, others will have to be a champion for the cause

Our beautiful McKenzie River provides some of the purest drinking water in the United States. It makes no sense to put chemicals into water to clean it; why not keep it clean in the first place?

EWEB has long been a good steward of our drinking water source and it is imperative that we continue to be vigilant in maintaining the quality of that source while realizing the McKenzie provides great recreational, wildlife and fisheries opportunities.

EWEB provides two main products and services: water and electricity. Both are vital to our community and soon you will have a choice to elect an individual who will help guide us into the future of these services.

While we have three qualified candidates, I believe one person stands above the others, as she has a demonstrated capacity for leadership and a commitment to fiscal and environmental responsibility. She has a willingness to listen to her constituents and reflect their values. She is committed to reducing our carbon footprint.

I have confidence that Mindy Schlossberg will continue to make it a high priority that we have clean drinking water into the future. Please join me in voting for Mindy Schlossberg for the EWEB at-large position.

John H. Brown

Eugene