VOTE FOR KENT

It’s been a long time since my husband and I have been so enthusiastic about a local political candidate. Her name is Nora Kent and she’s running for our district, West Lane County.

I’ve known Nora for more than 35 years and can testify to her intelligence, competence and ability to make change happen.

As an instructor and administrator of LCC’s Adult Basic Education Department in Florence, Kent has an intimate knowledge of our county’s resources. She lives in rural Lane County, though, not in Florence, so she knows firsthand both worlds.

Her priorities? Creating living wage jobs, implementing the state’s Clean Energy Jobs bill (unlike the incumbent, who went to Salem to lobby against it!), increasing tourism (especially agro-tourism), building affordable housing, opening up access to health care and protecting our forests and waterways.

Kent listens and she cares. She’s a team player with vision and energy. I asked her about the 13-percent pay raise our commissioners just voted themselves, and she told me she would donate hers to LCC’s scholarship fund. I’m sure she will.

If you live in West Lane County, please join me in voting for Nora Kent.

Mary Moffat and David Webb

Walton