As a colleague of Nora Kent at Lane Community College, I know how much she cares about people. I have seen her go above and beyond the regular duties of instructor and help her students navigate finding a job, finding housing and finding health care. She knows how to make progress within a bureaucracy.

Kent is inclusive and respectful. She is a community builder in all the communities she has lived in at Deadwood, Florence and west Eugene.

Rural west Lane County folks need someone to represent our concerns, and Kent has acknowledged many of them — supporting local farms, access to health care, public transportation and promoting safe forestry practices. She cares about the people of rural Lane County.

We need a change from the status quo, someone who doesn’t just represent the corporate desires but actually the regular folk.

Vote for Nora Kent for West Lane County Commissioner.

Tonia Blum

Walton