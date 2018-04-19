SNAP TO IT

Not surprised to hear there was an uproar when the Eugene Weekly stopped being distributed in Corvallis and Albany (“EW Returns to Corvallis and Albany,” 4/12). In addition to being a good place to find cultural events, EW provides an excellent format for conversations about the area, the state and, indeed, the world.

For example, the current attempt in Congress to increase hunger by cuts to the SNAP program (formerly food stamps). With 1 in 8 Americans struggling to put food on the table and 1 in 5 children living in poverty, this is the opposite direction of where we need to go.

Let’s ask those who represent us in Congress to fully fund the SNAP program and then move on to end the causes of hunger in the world’s richest country. Thanks to the Weekly for providing this forum to ensure our voices are heard, and for returning distribution to Corvallis (where my friends live) and Albany.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.