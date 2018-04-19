Any elected official who votes a straight party line is violating: their oath of office; the state and federal constitutions; any and all rules of ethics; their conscience; common sense; the morals of any civilized society; their “contract” with their constituents (Continuing Violation Doctrine).

They are also undermining and eventually destroying the checks and balances of our government, as well the two-party political systems. (Perhaps it’s time for this country to try the multi-party system?)

Perhaps continually voting a party line constitutes discrimination per se? If one votes the party line, it would be impossible to represent all the people and therefore impossible to do what is best for the United States of America.

If the voters follow the lead of their elected officials and vote a party line, the people will turn into obedient robots. Then what?

Frank Skipton

Springfield