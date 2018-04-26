JACKED FOR ZACH

I am a strong supporter of Zach Mulholland for EWEB commissioner at-large position.

Mulholland’s commitment to promote clean energy, with a goal of transitioning EWEB to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, is exactly the kind of bold leadership we need, and it’s critical right now, as we face the very serious threat of climate change.

But I’ve also worked with Mulholland closely in his role as an advocate for the Clean Energy Jobs campaign, a pending bill in the Oregon State Legislature that would cap Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions and make polluters pay. He’s chaired the Steering Committee for the statewide Clean Energy Jobs campaign and worked with the campaign’s lobby team to line up over 30 co-sponsors for the bill.

He’s done extensive community organizing on campus and through 350 Eugene, and has brought a variety of groups together to advance the bill. He’s working hard to stabilize the climate, using an equitable approach.

If EWEB Commissioner is on your ballot, vote for Zach!

Megan Kemple

Eugene