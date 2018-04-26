POWER TO THE PRESS

The campaign for a city auditor stems from a perceived need for more robust checks and balances in our city government. Perhaps the most powerful tool for forcing accountability is independent, thorough and thoughtful local investigative reporting.

Communities across the nation have experienced dramatic declines in local print reporting, including ours. We will be better off as a community by recommitting to buying and reading the paper than with either city auditor measure. Nothing exposes laziness, incompetence or corruption and mobilizes a response from elected officials as effectively as a front-page story.

Steve Mital

EWEB Commissioner