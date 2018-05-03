EW’s Election Endorsements

Governor

Kate Brown



Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Val Hoyle

State Representative 11th District

Kimberly Koops or Marty Wilde

Oregon Supreme Court Position 3

Meagan Flynn

She was appointed and now should be elected as a strong member of the female majority on the Oregon Supreme Court.

Oregon Court of Appeals Position 10

Rex Armstrong

He is the senior justice of this hard-working court and should be returned for another term.

Lane County Commission

West Commissioner, Position 1 Nora Kent

Springfield Commissioner, Position 2 Joe Berney

East Commissioner, Position 5 Heather Buch or Kevin Matthews

Eugene City Council

Ward 3 Alan Zelenka

Ward 4 Jennifer Yeh unopposed

Ward 5 Christopher Dean

Ward 6 Greg Evans unopposed

Eugene Water & Electric Board

Wards 4 and 5 John Brown Unopposed

At-large Mindy Schlossberg

Ballot Measure 20-283

Amends Charter: Establishes office, duties of independent elected city auditor

Yes

Ballot Measure 20-287

Amends Charter: establishes council-appointed performance auditor, audit review board

No

Ballot Measure 20-288

Five-year parks and recreation operations and maintenance local option levy

Yes

Ballot Measure 20-289

Bonds to fund parks and recreation facility projects

Yes