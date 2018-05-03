EW’s Election Endorsements

Governor
Kate Brown
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Val Hoyle
State Representative 11th District
Kimberly Koops or Marty Wilde
Oregon Supreme Court Position 3
Meagan Flynn
She was appointed and now should be elected as a strong member of the female majority on the Oregon Supreme Court.
Oregon Court of Appeals Position 10
Rex Armstrong
He is the senior justice of this hard-working court and should be returned for another term.
Lane County Commission
West Commissioner, Position 1 Nora Kent
Springfield Commissioner, Position 2 Joe Berney
East Commissioner, Position 5 Heather Buch or Kevin Matthews
Eugene City Council
Ward 3 Alan Zelenka
Ward 4 Jennifer Yeh unopposed
Ward 5 Christopher Dean
Ward 6 Greg Evans unopposed
Eugene Water & Electric Board
Wards 4 and 5 John Brown Unopposed
At-large Mindy Schlossberg
Ballot Measure 20-283
Amends Charter: Establishes office, duties of independent elected city auditor
Yes
Ballot Measure 20-287
Amends Charter: establishes council-appointed performance auditor, audit review board
No
Ballot Measure 20-288
Five-year parks and recreation operations and maintenance local option levy
Yes
Ballot Measure 20-289
Bonds to fund parks and recreation facility projects
Yes