EW’s Election Endorsements

News by Editorial BoardPosted on

Governor

Kate Brown
 

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Val Hoyle

State Representative 11th District
Kimberly Koops or Marty Wilde

Oregon Supreme Court Position 3
Meagan Flynn
She was appointed and now should be elected as a strong member of the female majority on the Oregon Supreme Court.

Oregon Court of Appeals Position 10
Rex Armstrong
He is the senior justice of this hard-working court and should be returned for another term.

Lane County Commission
West Commissioner, Position 1 Nora Kent
Springfield Commissioner, Position 2 Joe Berney
East Commissioner, Position 5 Heather Buch or Kevin Matthews

Eugene City Council
Ward 3 Alan Zelenka
Ward 4 Jennifer Yeh unopposed
Ward 5 Christopher Dean
Ward 6  Greg Evans unopposed

Eugene Water & Electric Board
Wards 4 and 5 John Brown Unopposed
At-large Mindy Schlossberg

Ballot Measure 20-283
Amends Charter: Establishes office, duties of independent elected city auditor
Yes

Ballot Measure 20-287
Amends Charter: establishes council-appointed performance auditor, audit review board
No

Ballot Measure 20-288
Five-year parks and recreation operations and maintenance local option levy
Yes

Ballot Measure 20-289
Bonds to fund parks and recreation facility projects
Yes