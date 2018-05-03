Forestland Dwellers joins Beyond Toxics

• Lone Rock Timber Investments, 541-673-0141, plans to treat stumps after harvest on 205.3 acres near Gettings Creek with Imazapyr. See ODF notification 2018-771-06413, call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• Lynn Bowers, who worked tirelessly to promote forestry that does not rely on clearcuts and chemical methods, has passed away. These spray information postings in Eugene Weekly are part of her legacy. Bowers will be remembered by all who knew her and the group she formed known as Forestland Dwellers will now be a part of Beyond Toxics, also based in Eugene.

Compiled by Gary Hale, Beyond Toxics, beyondtoxics.org.