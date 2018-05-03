PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS

Nora Kent is running for West Lane County commissioner. I have known and worked with her at Lane Community College and in other community endeavors for years. She’s a quick learner. She may not be a slick politician or have connections to big industry, but I think that is a good thing.

Kent is a common sense, collaborative problem-solver and has worked and will continue to work for the common people. She knows how to navigate bureaucratic systems. She believes in citizens’ right to petition and manage their own place of residence — and will be responsive to the people of rural and West Lane County.

Tonia Blum

Walton