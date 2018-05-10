All the Help We Can Get

I’m so happy I stumbled onto the Eugene Weekly website when the primary election endorsements were published! I’m pretty new to Oregon and not very informed on many of the political issues facing the city and state, so it was great to see a ballot breakdown from a source I believe in.

I had naively been thinking, “This blue state doesn’t need my help,” but after reading up on what’s at stake, I now plan to vote in the primaries. Hope others find similar value in what the EW team put together.

Clare Otcasek

Eugene