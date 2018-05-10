Back Down the Rabbit Hole

Ballet Fantastique and crew refashion Alice in Wonderland

Theater by Patrick NewsonPosted on

In Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel, Alice falls from the quaint English countryside into a whirling subconsciousness thick with verse and whimsy, but in the new Ballet Fantastique adaptation, Wonderland gets remixed for the stage.

Alice in Wonderland, a new collaborative work from choreographer-producers Donna and Hannah Bontrager, shirks any expectation of traditional ballet by introducing Eugene’s own High Step Society to the Hult Center orchestra pit. High Step’s electro-swing spins vintage jazz through the laundry cycle of electronic dance music, and it comes out fresh, clean and surreal, a proper house-band for March hares, hookah-smoking caterpillars and Cheshire cats.

Hannah Bontrager plays Alice, the intrepid adventurer, as she navigates the court of the Queen of Hearts, a crazy croquet game, a lobster quadrille and the Mad Hatter’s tea party through a balletic series of movements that incorporate social dances and circus acrobatics. 

This kaleidoscopic iteration of Wonderland includes a steampunked ensemble of more than 50 cast members. The project also represents a collaboration with a formidable team of female artists including international designer Allison Ditson, headpiece designer Mitra Chester, set painters Kelle DeForrest and Katey Finley, and Ballet Fantastique’s librettist-historian team of Genevieve and Deborah Speer. 

So don’t be late for the very important date: Mother’s Day.

Alice in Wonderland plays 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 pm Sunday, May 11-13, at ​the Hult’s Soreng Theater; tickets $28-58 (students/youth $18-43), with $5 off regularly priced tickets for groups of five or more.