Demolition Permit Filed for Hayward Field

The Portland building contractor that built Matthew Knight Arena has filed for a city permit to demolish Hayward Field.

Hoffman Construction Company filed April 27 for a demolition permit for “Hayward Field Enhancement.” The permit is currently under review.

The demolition of what the University of Oregon has in the past called “historic” Hayward Field is proposed to make way for a new stadium, funded primarily by Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny.

The new Hayward Field is to be host to the 2021 World Outdoor Track & Field Championships, and the UO is using that event to pressure city officials to ensure no delays to the project.

Community members spoke during the public forum portion of the April 23 City Council meeting to urge councilors to consider forwarding an application to designate Hayward Field’s East Grandstand a city landmark. Councilors put forth a motion to have a work session to discuss it scheduled for noon Wednesday, May 9.

The two-page demolition permit includes applications for project coordination, building, zoning, engineering, SDC (systems development charges or “impact fees”) and erosion prevention, but review has not been started for any of these, according to the permit. Other permits and inspections are also needed, such as “final building,” “under floor plumbing,” “rough plumbing” and “final plumbing.”

“We have not set a completion date for the review of the demolition permit,” city of Eugene Code Analyst Charlotte Curtis says. “Once a permit is reviewed and approved, fees can be paid and the work and inspections can begin.”

Hoffman Construction is the largest building company in Oregon; one of its other current major projects is expansion of Nike’s world headquarters near Beaverton.

Even if the Hayward site is designated a city landmark, it will not necessarily be protected from demolition. Speakers at last month’s council meeting said the designation would be a crucial step in any potential halting of the project.

UO President Michael Schill sent a letter about the Hayward renovation to Mayor Lucy Vinis and the City Council.

“While we certainly understand and appreciate City Council’s desire to be responsive to constituents who want to preserve the East Grandstand, we are operating on such a tight timeline that any delay to the project, even if relatively brief, risks derailing completion in time for the Oregon21 Track and Field World Championships,” he writes.

Schill goes on to say that Eugene and Lane County “have been incredible partners in securing the bid and working with the university to prepare to welcome the world in three short years,” and he calls Oregon21 an undoubtedly “important economic stimulus over the several-month training and competition period for many businesses and individuals throughout the region.”

He adds: “I hope you will continue to invest in Oregon21 by helping us cross one of the last hurdles for ensuring that it is a success — the renovation of Hayward Field.”