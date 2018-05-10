Hayward Ho

Let’s give our historic Hayward Field grandstand to Civic Stadium for the replacement of our town’s other historic grandstand.
I’m sure it could be dismantled, and benches and old growth timbers could be put to a new use.
Gary Trendler
Eugene
We've got issues.
