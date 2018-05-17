A SISTER LEFT BEHIND

My name is Pamela McClary. I am the sister of missing Eugene woman, Eryn Beth McClary (“Missing People,” 5/10). I am hurt, angry and just plain pissed off!

Out of the two sentences written about my sister were the words “missing sex worker.” I want to say that Eryn was far more than that. She was a beloved daughter, big sister and good friend.

I could not have asked for a better sister. She had a serious drug addiction to heroin that she fought her entire adult life. Mere words can’t express the depth of my love for and heartbreak in losing her. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of and miss her terribly.

This Aug. 4 will be 24 years ago that we lost her. There have never been any answers. But instead of choosing to include any of those words in the two sentences written about her, you chose sex worker.

Really?

Pamela McClary

Eugene