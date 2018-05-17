Lane County Area Spray Information

• M Three Timber Co., 541-767-3785, plans to spray 574.3 acres south of Deerhorn Road with Garlon 3A and Spray Indicator. See ODF notification 2018-771-06677, call Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• M Three Timber Co., 541-767-3785, plans to spray 42.8 acres in five areas near Silk Creek with Garlon 3A and Induce. See ODF notification 2018-781-06830, call Brian Peterson at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Blacktail Development, LLC, 541-954-4454, plans to hire Strata Forestry, Inc., 541-726-0845, to spray 155.5 acres near Black Canyon Road with Westar. See ODF notification 2018-771-06667, call Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• McDougal Bros. Investments, 541-895-8788, plans to hire Santos Reforestation Inc., 541-673-6536, to spray 87.5 acres near Noti with Element 4 and/or Polaris SP. See ODF notification 2018-781-06561, call Robin Biesecker at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Giustina Resources, LLC, 541-485-1500, plans to hire Strata Forestry, Inc., 541-726-0845, to spray 94.2 acres near Lost Creek, 30.4 acres near Dexter Lake, 25.3 acres near Eagle Rock, 44.9 acres near Horn Butte, 15.5 acres near Mt Salem, 62.6 acres near North Bank Rd, 41.2 acres north of Drury Lane, 27.5 acres near Powers Creek, 29 acres north of Mckenzie Bridge Airport, 44.4 acres near Foley Springs, 66.6 acres near Cleary Road and 25 acres north of Walterville with triclopyr and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-771-06552, -06553, -06555, -06560, -06562, -06585, -06587, -06588, -06589, -06591, -06593, -06596, call Tim Meehan or Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

Compiled by Gary Hale, Beyond Toxics, beyondtoxics.org.