Wine is now as Oregonian as trees, rain and hiking. It’s as much a part of our geographic identity as it is our cultural one.

In this Uncorked issue, we dive into the fun of consuming wine specifically in Oregon — through events like wine runs, the quirky innovation of canned wines, and the process of creating and drinking natural wine.

This issue comes out about a week before Memorial Day weekend, a prime time for wine tasting in the area. So, plan ahead and don’t forget to check out events at wineries like Pfeiffer Winery, Sweet Cheeks Winery (and Sweet Cheeks on 5th), Noble Estate Urban and Silvan Ridge Winery, just to name a few. — Meerah Powell